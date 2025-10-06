Trump likens homebuilders to OPEC keeping ‘oil prices high’; calls on federal lenders to ‘restore the American dream’

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday compared America’s largest homebuilders to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), accusing them of hoarding land and restricting housing supply in a manner similar to how oil producers limit output. In a post on Truth Social, the president said, “Before I became President, ‘OPEC’ kept Oil prices high. It wasn’t right for them to do that but, in a different form, is being done again — This time by the Big Homebuilders of our Nation.”

Trump claimed that the country’s major developers were “sitting on 2 million empty lots” despite now having access to financing, calling the practice a record and urging government-backed lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to intervene. “They’re my friends, and they’re very important to the success of our Country, but now, they can get financing, and they have to start building Homes,” he wrote, adding that increased construction would “help restore the American Dream.”

The comments signal Trump’s growing concern over housing affordability and supply constraints, which economists have warned are fuelling inequality and dampening consumer confidence.

