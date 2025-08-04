Donald Trump defends tariff strategy, seeks ‘fairness, not leverage’ after slapping duties on India & others

President Donald Trump emphasised on Monday that the United States aims for fairness in tariff negotiations, not leverage. He expressed a desire for reciprocity and noted that the world's biggest economy will benefit financially from these negotiations.

Speaking to the reporters in Pennsylvania, PTI quoted Trump as saying, “I'm not looking for leverage, I'm looking for fairness.”

He added, “We want to see reciprocal wherever we can, and all I can say is this: our country will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Trump's comments came after the US signed several trade agreements, while still engaged in negotiations with multiple countries, including India.

Tariffs on India On 30 July, the US President announced a 25% tariff on India, citing high duties and non-monetary trade barriers. He also criticised India's energy and military purchases from Russia and imposed an additional penalty.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

He pointed out that India imports military equipment and oil from Russia, the country responsible for the war in Ukraine. Therefore, he intends to impose a ‘penalty’ on India.

India's response Following the tariff announcement, India has maintained that it is continuing talks with US negotiators over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump during a meeting in Washington in February.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, India is considering various options, such as increasing US imports, but has ruled out immediate retaliation against President Donald Trump’s tariff threat.

Over the past few months, India and the US have conducted multiple rounds of trade negotiations. New Delhi chose to lower tariffs on products such as Bourbon whiskey and motorcycles.