Donald Trump drops MAJOR hint about India-US trade deal: ‘Looking to get a full trade barrier dropping’

US President Donald Trump on Friday made a major reveal about the ongoing trade negotiations between America and India, saying that the White House was looking into an agreement wherein it could have the “right to go in and trade” with the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Trump told reporters that the US has as of now agreed to “go into Indian trade”.

“But some of the bigger countries, India, I think we're going to reach a deal where we have the right to go in and trade. Right now, it's restricted. You can't walk in there. You can't even think about it,” he said.

Trump told reporters that the US is looking into a full trade barrier dropping with India but was not sure about how it was going to happen.

“We're looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable. And I'm not sure that that's going to happen. But as of this moment, we've agreed to that, go into Indian trade,” he said.

Trump's comments comes at a time when Indian negotiators reached Washington DC on Thursday to participate a two-day session to chalk out a trade deal with the White House.

India and the US want to finalise a deal by July 9, after which Trump's proposed tariffs will come into effect. For India, exports to America will be charged at a rate of 26 per cent.

Trump teases tariff letter to countries Speaking at the press conference, Donald Trump talked about the deals that the US struck with countries like China and the UK, hinting that process is underway to sign agreements with others.

“We've made a deal with China. We've made a deal with probably four or five different countries. With the UK, it was a great deal for both. And we're in the process of making some others,” he said.

Trump heaped praise upon US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who have been leading the deal talks.

“But ultimately, in fact, Scott is here. Howard Lutnick, these two guys have been doing an incredible job. And the people that work with them have been doing an incredible job.”

However, the US President acknowledged that it was impossible for the White House to negotiate with over 200 countries, and teased that in the next 15 days they will send out a letter to the remaining countries.

“But you know, we have 200 countries, you could say 200 countries plus. We can't do that. So at a certain point over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before, we're going to send out a letter,” he said.

The Republican leader announced that many of the countries will have to pay to do business in the US.

“We talked to many of the countries and we're just going to tell them what they have to pay to do business in the United States. And it's going to go very quickly,” he said.