Xi Jinping's secret letter to President Murmu kickstarted India-China thaw? Expert says ‘Trump indeed great peacemaker’

India and China have quickened their rapprochement due to the new United States trade policy, feel experts, noting that if the tariff pressures continue, US President Donald Trump could indeed be crowned the “great peacemaker”.

According to a report by Bloomberg citing sources, when the US president slapped hiked tariffs on Beijing back in March 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu “to test the waters”. The letter was also further conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the report added.

India-China relations: Xi Jinping's letter, talks progress According to the report, Xi Jinping's letter expressed concern about any US deals that would harm China’s interests and named a provincial official who would steer Beijing’s efforts.

Shortly after Xi’s letter, Beijing published a statement from him describing the relationship between India and China as a “dragon-elephant tango” — a phrase soon used by other top Chinese officials.

The report added that the source said serious overtures from the Indian side began in June — when Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for “stopping” the India-Pakistan war.

Now, in August, both nations, having been hit hard by Donald Trump's tariff rampage, have made quick moves towards reconciliation. On August 28, PM Modi has left for his first trip to China in seven years.

US on the backfoot if India-China relations improve? The report noted that improved India-China relations could have “deep implications” for the US, which has courted Delhi as a counter to Beijing.

Ashley Tellis, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former US diplomat in New Delhi, told Bloomberg, “Trump is indeed the great peacemaker — he deserves all the credit for stimulating the incipient rapprochement between Delhi and Beijing. He has singlehandedly pulled this off by treating India as an enemy.”

Economist and professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Richard Wolff concurs. In an interview to Russia TV, he said that US has “shot itself in the foot” while “trying to act like a tough guy” by doubling tariffs on India. Wolff feels that Donald Trump's move has made BRICS the front-runner to be a counter economic bloc to the west.

“If you shut off the US to India, by big tariffs, India will have to find other places to sell its exports — like Russia found another place to sell its energy. India will sell its exports — no longer to the US — but to the rest of the BRICS,” he added.

Antara Ghosal Singh, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi based think tank told BB, “The economic possibilities are huge if the two countries can settle differences and build trust. Leaders of both countries have often spoken about economic possibilities but haven’t been able to get over trust issues. Trump is a good incentive for both countries to reconsider their options.”

Not a smooth run ahead: India-China a work in progress But as there are some barriers — China's relationship with Pakistan, the border issue, Tibet and Taiwan recognition — both sides are likely to pursue a gradual approach to normalising ties, the report added.

Wolff acknowledged that Russia, China and India's relationships have been “uneasy”, but noted, “Nothing brings adversaries together than having a common enemy.”

On the other hand, Jeremy Chan, a senior analyst on the China and Northeast Asia team at Eurasia Group, who once worked as a diplomat in China and Japan told BB, “China-India relations are on an indisputably positive trajectory, but they are still mostly recovering the losses in their relationship. Getting significantly further from here will be more challenging.”