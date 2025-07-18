Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs up to 20% on EU goods amid growing trade tensions

US President Donald Trump plans to impose a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% on any deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The Trump administration is now considering a reciprocal tariff rate exceeding 10%, even if a deal is reached. He remains unmoved by the latest offer by the EU to cut car tariffs and plans to maintain duties on the auto sector at 25% as scheduled, the report said.
US stocks moved lower after the report emerged on Trump's proposal for a 15-20% minimum tariff on all EU goods, according to news agency Reuters.
