Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs up to 20% on EU goods amid growing trade tensions

US President Donald Trump plans a minimum tariff of 15-20% on EU deals. He intends to keep auto sector duties at 25%, ignoring the EU's offer to reduce car tariffs.

Written By Riya R Alex( with inputs from Reuters)
Published18 Jul 2025, 10:44 PM IST
US President Donald Trump plans to impose a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% on any deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Trump administration is now considering a reciprocal tariff rate exceeding 10%, even if a deal is reached. He remains unmoved by the latest offer by the EU to cut car tariffs and plans to maintain duties on the auto sector at 25% as scheduled, the report said.

US stocks moved lower after the report emerged on Trump's proposal for a 15-20% minimum tariff on all EU goods, according to news agency Reuters.

