Economy
Trump's tariffs cloud India's March exports
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 22 Mar 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- Sea freight typically takes between 25 to 45 days to reach the US. If new tariffs are introduced while goods are in transit, businesses will have to bear the impact of revised duties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Key Indian exports may have started cooling even before US president Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs roll out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less