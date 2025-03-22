Trump's tariffs cloud India's March exports

Sea freight, the most common method for bulk overseas trade, typically takes between 25 and 45 days to reach the US. “The concern is that if new tariffs are introduced while goods are in transit, businesses will have to bear the impact of revised duties, which is a significant challenge," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). “The easiest solution would be a bilateral deal, but there is no chance of it happening before 2 April."