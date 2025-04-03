Economy
Back to economics 101: How Trump's tariffs disrupt 200 years of trade rules
Summary
- Donald Trump’s tariffs challenge a 19th-century economic principle that shaped global trade—nations prosper by specializing, not going it alone. Now, the US president wants America to produce more and shut others out.
On 2 April, President Donald Trump didn’t just shock the world with his reciprocal tariffs announcement—he also upended 200 years of trade wisdom.
