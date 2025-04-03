Back to economics 101: How Trump's tariffs disrupt 200 years of trade rules

For instance, take two flatmates, A and B, who want to divide household chores fairly. A takes one hour to cook and two hours to clean, while B takes two hours to cook and three to clean. A is faster at both tasks, giving her an absolute advantage. But when deciding who should do what, comparative advantage comes into play. B is only 50% slower at cleaning but twice as slow at cooking, making cleaning the better task for B while A focuses on cooking.