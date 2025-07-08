Donald Trump’s Tariff blitz: A month-by-month look at the trade moves shaking global markets

Since returning to office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has launched an aggressive and far-reaching tariff campaign that has jolted global financial markets, strained diplomatic ties, and introduced unprecedented uncertainty into international trade.

Beginning just days after his swearing-in on 20 January, Donald Trump’s new-era “America First” trade doctrine has targeted a wide array of countries and sectors—from traditional adversaries like China to long-standing allies such as Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

A Timeline of Donald Trump's Tariff Blitz 1 February: Trump slapped 25% tariffs on most Mexican and Canadian imports, and 10% on Chinese goods, citing national concerns over fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration.

3 February: A temporary thaw followed as Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days after securing border enforcement concessions. However, China remained excluded from any deal.

7 February: Tariffs on low-value (de minimis) Chinese goods were delayed pending further review by the Commerce Department.

10 February: Tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were raised to a flat 25% across the board, with no exemptions.

3 March: The 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico were reinstated, and fentanyl-related tariffs on all Chinese imports were increased to 20%.

5–6 March: Trump delayed new tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican vehicles, following discussions with US auto executives. For a month, goods under the North American trade pact were exempted.

26 March: Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, deepening tensions with global automakers.

2 April: US president Donald Trump introduced a 10% blanket duty across almost all US imports, with higher tariffs on key trade partners.

9 April: Following massive market disruptions and a $3 trillion drop in global equities, Trump paused most country-specific tariffs for 90 days—but retained the 10% universal tariff. Notably, Chinese import duties surged to 145%, including previous fentanyl-linked tariffs.

13 April: The US granted temporary exclusions for smartphones, computers, and key electronics, particularly from China.

22 April: The administration launched national security probes into pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports under Section 232 of the Trade Act, laying the groundwork for further sector-specific tariffs.

4 May: In an unexpected move, Trump slapped a 100% tariff on all foreign films, triggering alarm across the entertainment industry.

Limited Trade Deals and Rising EU Tensions 9 May: Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a limited trade agreement, maintaining existing 10% tariffs on British exports. While the deal modestly expanded agricultural access and eased U.S. duties on British car exports, it fell short of expectations.

12 May: A temporary breakthrough with China saw reciprocal tariffs slashed. US duties dropped from 145% to 30%, while China reduced its levies from 125% to 10%.

13 May: The US eased the de minimis threshold for Chinese imports valued under $800, cutting tariffs to 54% from 120%.

23 May: Trump announced a planned 50% tariff on EU goods starting 1 June and threatened Apple with 25% duties if its products continued to be manufactured abroad.

25–29 May: Facing legal challenges, a US trade court blocked the sweeping tariffs, citing executive overreach. However, a federal appeals court reinstated the most controversial tariffs temporarily, allowing them to proceed as it considers the case.

Steel, Cars and the BRICS Factor 3 June: Trump signed an executive order doubling tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50%.

12 June: At a White House event, he threatened to hike auto tariffs, claiming it would compel carmakers to increase US investments.

3 July: A new 20% tariff was imposed on many Vietnamese exports, and trans-shipped goods through Vietnam were hit with a 40% levy.

6 July: Trump declared that countries aligning with the BRICS bloc and their "anti-American policies" would face an additional 10% tariff.

7 July: In a final twist, Donald Trump announced that all additional tariffs would now come into force on 1 August, as trade deals near completion. Letters sent to 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea and Serbia, warned of tariffs ranging between 25% and 40%.

Global Markets on Edge Trump's unpredictable tariff policies have left global markets rattled. Economists warn that the increasing costs of imported goods may fuel inflation, disrupt supply chains, and deepen geopolitical rifts.

