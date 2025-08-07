Trump says tariffs are flowing into US at ‘not thought’ levels – but what will he do with all that money?

A jubilant President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that tariffs are “flowing into the USA at levels not thought even possible,” as his sweeping import duties on 90 countries came into force.

The post, made on social media platform Truth Social, marked a bold moment in President Trump’s trade crusade, with new figures showing that US tariff revenue has surged to record highs.

But while the White House boasts about the billions pouring in, key questions remain: Where is this money actually going? And what impact will it have on the American economy?

How Much Tariff Revenue Is the US Collecting? According to the latest figures from the US Treasury Department, the government collected nearly $30 billion in tariffs in July 2025 alone, representing a 242% increase from July 2024.

Since April 2025, when Trump began imposing a 10% blanket tariff on nearly all imported goods — along with several steeper levies — total collections have surpassed $100 billion.

Trump has repeatedly touted this windfall as a vindication of his “America First” trade policy. “We have a lot of money coming in, much more money than the country’s ever seen,” he said in a recent speech, adding that tariff revenue is now a core pillar of his economic agenda.

What’s the US Government Doing With the Money? Despite Donald Trump’s grand claims of debt reduction and potential “dividend” payments to American citizens, neither has yet materialised.

In reality, all tariff revenue flows into the US Treasury’s general fund, which acts as the government’s master account — essentially America’s national chequebook. This pool of funds is used to pay for everything from Social Security and military salaries to infrastructure and interest on government debt.

While the tariff windfall has helped slightly narrow the current $1.4 trillion budget deficit, it remains insufficient to materially reduce the $36 trillion national debt. Experts say the money is, for now, helping the government borrow less than it otherwise would — a temporary reprieve rather than a game-changer.

What About ‘Tariff Rebate Cheques’ for Americans? Trump has floated the idea of redistributing tariff income to ordinary Americans through “tariff rebate cheques.” Republican Senator Josh Hawley even introduced draft legislation to that effect last week.

However, economists are sceptical. Ernie Tedeschi, director at Yale’s Budget Lab and a former White House adviser, warned that such a scheme would widen the deficit and risk fuelling inflation.

“They’re the wrong policy to pursue right now,” Tedeschi said, adding that the US economy remains vulnerable to cost-push inflation, particularly in sectors already hit by tariff-related price increases.

Who’s Really Paying These Tariffs? While Trump claims foreign exporters are footing the bill, the reality is more nuanced. US businesses are the ones initially paying the tariffs when goods arrive at American ports — and many are quietly absorbing the costs. However, some are starting to pass them on to consumers.

Products like home appliances, toys, and consumer electronics have already seen price rises in government inflation reports. Retail giants such as Walmart and Procter & Gamble have warned that more price hikes are imminent.

The uncertainty has also had a chilling effect on hiring, with recent surveys suggesting that companies are holding off on job creation and investment due to the unpredictable trade climate.

Will Trump's Tariffs Boost or Hurt US Economy? The Trump administration remains adamant that tariffs, combined with recent tax cuts and fiscal stimulus, will supercharge the American economy. But independent analysts say the opposite may be true.

The Yale Budget Lab estimates that tariffs will shave 0.5 percentage points off GDP growth in both 2025 and 2026. That, in turn, could dent income and payroll tax receipts, partially offsetting the revenue gained from tariffs.

“Tariffs are going to have a negative economic effect on the American economy,” Tedeschi noted.

Trump's Tariffs: The Bottom Line While Trump may be basking in record-breaking tariff revenue, the long-term picture is far murkier. The billions collected are currently keeping the deficit from ballooning even further — but they’re not delivering on his more ambitious promises, at least not yet.