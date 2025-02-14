What is at stake for India amid Trump's tariff war on steel and aluminium, in six charts
SummaryUS President Donald Trump’s imposition of hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium may put India in a fix. The US is among India's top export markets for both metals, and the tariffs could potentially result in a slowdown in exports to one of its key markets.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a flat 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports (likely effective 12 March) has raised fears of a global backlash and trade war. While the tariffs aren't directly targeted at India, they could still pose challenges. India, among the primary producers of these metals, faces the risk of increased dumping as other nations could divert their exports due to the tariffs.