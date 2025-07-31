Join Mint webinar on “Power, Trade & the Global Order” to decode Trump tariffs

In our interconnected world, geopolitics and geoeconomics are now so immeasurably intertwined. In fact, it’s geoeconomics that is driving geopolitics. Here’s an example: in a “Trumpian world” where punitive tariffs are friend-and-foe-agnostic, countries are looking at China to hedge their bets and reduce potential threats from the US. And another: de-risking, a term earlier used in the context of China, is today being increasingly used in the context of the US. Geoeconomic risks, therefore, are resulting in some creative utilitarian partnerships.

With President Donald Trump now officially slapping a 25% tariff—and an added “penalty”—on Indian goods starting 1 August, the stakes have dramatically risen. These tariffs, aimed at India’s “obnoxious” trade practices and ties with Russia, could severely impact key export sectors like textiles, auto parts, and food products. In light of this, Mint’s webinar titled “Power, Trade & the Global Order” will explore the road ahead.

Can India and the US still find common ground on contentious issues like agricultural access and digital regulation? Or has Trump’s move reset the clock on 25 years of strategic engagement?

Register for Mint webinar here. We will have two panellists to answer your questions: Arun K Singh, former Indian Ambassador to US, France & Israel

Arun K Singh has served as India’s ambassador to three key countries – US, France and Israel. Throughout his distinguished 37-year career in the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Singh has also served in other pivotal roles, most notably as the desk officer in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in charge of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan in the crucial period following 9/11. Post retirement, he was named Member of India’s National Security Advisory Board over 2021-22. Currently, Ambassador Singh is a Senior Counsellor at The Cohen Group, a Visiting Professor at Ashoka University, and a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Carnegie India. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics from Delhi University; his areas of specialization includes econometrics, development policy, macroeconomics and Indian economic history. He taught Economics at St. Stephen’s College of University of Delhi, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1979.

Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Ajay Srivastava founded the New Delhi-based think tank GTRI, which he set up after a long and distinguished career as a government official. He left government service in March 2022. GTRI focuses on climate change, technology and trade. As a long-time Indian Trade Service officer, he has experience in trade policy making, WTO and FTA negotiations.