What does Donald Trump’s tariff war mean for India-US Trade? Is there room for negotiation? We take a look…

Trump tariff war: United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a comprehensive tariff policy, imposing at least a 10 per cent duty on nearly all goods entering the US. The White House said this is aimed at correcting trade imbalances and bolstering American industries.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump justified the move citing “horrendous imbalances” in the trade sector that he claims have weakened the country's “industrial base” and posed national security risks.

What Trump Tariffs for India? A total of 180 countries were hit by sweeping reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which Donald Trump called “Liberation Day”.

For India in particular, he announced a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff—half the rate India imposes on US imports; which is expected to impact trade between the two countries.

Notably, the 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports is also expected to hit Indian auto companies such as Tata Motors.

What Do Trump Tariffs Mean for India-US Trade? Indian exports to the US in FY24 reached $77.5 billion, with the latter being our biggest destination (over 18 per cent of total value) for merchandise goods, according to a Hindustan Times report. Notably, India's imports from the US dropped to $42.2 billion in the same period, down 17 per cent, it added.

It is this “imbalance” in trade that Donald Trump has taken aim at.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal told Livemint that India’s top exported items to the US are electronics (15.6 per cent of total exports to the US), gems and jewelry (11.5 per cent), pharma products (11 per cent), machinery for nuclear reactors (8.1 per cent) and refined petroleum products (5.5 per cent).

So, what is likely to happen? Global Trade Research Initiative co-founder Ajay Srivastava told HT that India should wait for a list of demands from the US before responding.

Notably, for its military and oil purchases India has been diversifying from the US to buying from Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose prices are much cheaper in comparison. Thus, choosing the US would require significant reduction in costs.

Srivastava told the publication that the US should look consider overall economic relations and not simply trade deficit before making ultimatums. He highlighted that India is an important market for US companies across sectors.

Notably, some experts speaking to Livemint felt that since Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs at only half the rate that other countries impose on US products, there is “room for negotiation rather than retaliation”.