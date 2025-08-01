In charts: Do Donald Trump’s claims about India stack up?
Summary
In a flurry of posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs and made sweeping claims about India’s trade barriers, defence ties with Russia, and economic strength. Mint breaks down how those claims stack up.
As US-India trade negotiations continue, President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, while making a string of assertions about the country on his Truth Social platform.
