In charts: Do Donald Trump’s claims about India stack up?

As US-India trade negotiations continue, President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, while making a string of assertions about the country on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s comments can be distilled into four main claims: that India maintains high tariff and non-tariff barriers; that it continues to buy large quantities of Russian defence equipment and oil; that the US conducts little business with India and suffers from a massive trade deficit; and that India’s economy, along with Russia’s, is “dead."

Not all of those claims hold up.

To begin with, India does impose steep import tariffs, a long-standing criticism at home and abroad for limiting competition in its domestic market. According to the World Trade Organization, India has an average tariff rate of 16.2% among G20 nations, second only to Turkey. By contrast, India’s peers from BRICS, Brazil (12%), China (7.5%) and South Africa (7.5%) all levy lower duties.

Only five countries, including India, maintain average tariffs above 10%.

Trump’s second point—India’s defence ties with Russia and its oil purchases—is broadly accurate but lacks nuance.

New Delhi and Moscow have been strategic partners since India’s independence, even as the country has pursued a non-aligned foreign policy. Russia was once the dominant supplier of Indian defence imports, accounting for nearly 90% of procurement at the start of the century. That share has since declined to around 40%, as India diversified its purchases. France now accounts for 14.2% of India’s arms imports, and Israel 26.5%. The US, however, remains a minor supplier, with an 8.8% share as of 2024, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

India’s oil imports from Russia, meanwhile, are a more recent development. Following the war in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions, Russia offered steeply discounted crude oil, an attractive proposition for India, which relies heavily on energy imports. Indian officials argued that price should remain the primary factor in sourcing oil.

However, in recent months, Indian refiners have reportedly paused Russian imports amid the threat of secondary sanctions.

Trump also claimed that the US has done “little business" with India and runs a large trade deficit with the country. Again, there is some nuance here.

The US is one of India’s largest trading partners, accounting for around 20% of India’s exports—its biggest share for a single country—and that figure has grown steadily. By contrast, the US’s share in India’s imports has held steady at 6-7%.

From the US perspective, the trade deficit with India stands at $45.8 billion, placing India far below other trading partners. The US runs significantly larger deficits with nine other countries and blocs. The gap with China, for instance, is $295.5 billion, more than six times the deficit with India.

Last but not least, the claim of the Indian economy being “dead" can be laid to rest. For years now, despite its struggles with poverty and low income, India has been the fastest-growing emerging economy.

One could argue that the current rate of sub-7% growth may not be enough for equitable growth in India, and there is a need for major reforms to push the growth further, but there is no doubt that the country is currently in its prime phase, offering enormous promise.