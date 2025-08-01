In charts: Do Donald Trump’s claims about India stack up?

New Delhi and Moscow have been strategic partners since India’s independence, even as the country has pursued a non-aligned foreign policy. Russia was once the dominant supplier of Indian defence imports, accounting for nearly 90% of procurement at the start of the century. That share has since declined to around 40%, as India diversified its purchases. France now accounts for 14.2% of India’s arms imports, and Israel 26.5%. The US, however, remains a minor supplier, with an 8.8% share as of 2024, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.