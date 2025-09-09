India aims to finalize FTAs with Peru, Chile, and Mexico to counter the US tariff shock
Summary
Peru, Chile, and Mexico together could absorb Indian exports worth about $17.3 billion.
NEW DELHI : India aims to conclude free-trade agreements (FTAs) with Peru, Chile, and Mexico on priority, as they could absorb about 20% of goods shipped to the US without major supply-chain changes, said three people close to discussions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story