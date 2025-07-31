Trump Tariff News Live: Engaged with all stakeholders including exporters, says Piyush Goyal amid US tariff blow

Trump Tariff News Live: Nearly a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that they engaged with all stakeholders, including exporters and industry.

He also responded to Trump's ‘dead economy’ remark. Defending the Indian economy, Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha said, "In less than a decade, India came out of 'Fragile Five' economies and it has now become the fastest-growing economy of the world.

He added, "On the basis of the hard work of reforms, farmers, MSMEs, and industrialists, we have come into the top five economies of the world from the 11th largest economy. It is expected that we will be the third largest economy in a few years."

Goyal's statement comes after Trump commented on India's ties with Russia, saying they can take their “dead economies down together.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing high duties and non-monetary trade barriers. He also criticised India's military purchases from Russia, while imposing an additional penalty.