Donald Trump Tarriffs: New round to begin? US President says ‘major’ duty on pharma imports coming soon

Donald Trump on April 8 said that pharma imports into the US could soon face a major tariff. The sector was not covered under tariffs announced last week, which will take effect on April 9.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Apr 2025, 07:03 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, USA on April 8, 2025.
US President Donald Trump speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, USA on April 8, 2025. (Reuters / Nathan Howard)

United States President Donald Trump on April 8 announced that the country will soon announce a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

“We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Donald Trump told the gathering. Notably, the sector was previously spared from the sweeping tariffs annnounced last week, which come into effect today, on April 9.

Speaking to an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Donald Trump said the tariff will incentivise drug companies to move their operations to the US, according to a Reuters report.

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 06:53 AM IST
