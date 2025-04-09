Donald Trump Tarriffs: New round to begin? US President says ‘major’ duty on pharma imports coming soon

United States President Donald Trump on April 8 announced that the country will soon announce a “major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports.

“We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Donald Trump told the gathering. Notably, the sector was previously spared from the sweeping tariffs annnounced last week, which come into effect today, on April 9.

Speaking to an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Donald Trump said the tariff will incentivise drug companies to move their operations to the US, according to a Reuters report.