Economy
Mint Primer | What Trump’s tariff order means for the world
Summary
- By slapping tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, Trump risks igniting a global trade conflict, with wide-reaching implications for international economies, including India.
Two weeks into his second term, US president Donald Trump kept his word and slapped tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China on 1 February. Mint looks at the fallout from this move on the affected nations and rest of the world.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more