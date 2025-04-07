Trump threatens ’ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%’ if...

Donald Trump, on Monday, April 7, threatened China with a warning to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on the Asian nation if they do not remove the tariffs that were announced on Friday.

China announced 34 per cent additional tariffs on all US imports into the nation on Friday, April 4, in retaliation against President Trump for his “reciprocal tariffs.”

“Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set," Donald Trump said.

“Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he added.

Trump further stated that all negotiating talks with China will be terminated.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! ”

In comparison, negotiations with other countries will begin taking place immediately.

“Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump in his post,” Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump to meet Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he announced the tariffs.

Netanyahu's office has stated that the two leaders will discuss major geopolitical issues including the war in Gaza, tensions with Iran, Israel-Turkey ties and the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader last year. Trump in February signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC over its investigations of Israel.

The Israeli prime minister soon after arriving in Washington on Sunday evening met with senior Trump administration officials, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jameson Greer, to discuss the tariffs.