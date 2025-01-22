Donald Trump cries ‘discrimination’, threatens double tax rates for foreign nationals, companies. What will this mean?

United States President Donald Trump has alleged “discrimination” against American companies by other countries and threatened to double tax rates for foreign nationals and companies in the US, as per a report by the Financial Times.

Trump claimed the levies on American MNCs are “discriminatory” while seeking to justify a tax move that could trigger a global domino effect, the report added.

How Will US Check For ‘Discrimination’? What Does This Mean? The report added that this comes as part of an order signed by Donald Trump on January 20, where he directed the US Treasury Secretary to “investigate” if foreign countries are subjecting US citizens or companies to “discriminatory or extraterritorial taxes” under Section 891 of the US Tax Code.

Trump is serving his non-consecutive second term as US President after winning the elections against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November 2024. On his first day in office he signed a slew of executive orders including pulling the US from the World Health Organization (WHO); removing birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants; and repealing diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) roles in federal institutions, and more.

What is Section 891? How Will Donald Trump Use it to Double Taxes? On January 20, Donald Trump signed an order which referenced the yet obscure 90-year-old provision — Section 891 — in the US Tax Code, which allows him to “retaliate against foreign countries” through punitive taxes on their citizens and businesses in America, the FT report said.

Furthermore, Section 891 allows the US president to double tax rates for “citizen and corporation of such foreign country” without approval from the US Congress.

This aligns with Trump's much touted “America First” campaign slogan, but will likely trigger counter measures from other countries, if imposed.

Who Will Likely Be Affected? While there is no clear answer for this yet, as the order scope is broad, in the past, EU leaders have butted heads with Donald Trump over proposed digital taxes that would apply to US big tech players such as Apple and Alphabet. During his first term as president, Trump had threatened France with tariffs, as a result.

