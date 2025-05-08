Donald Trump to make ‘major trade deal’ announcement with some countries, says ‘the first of many’

President Trump announced a news conference for Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss a significant trade deal with a respected country. Details about the country and the agreement remain unclear, but he indicated this would be the first of many such actions.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published8 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Trump Announces News Conference on Major Trade Deal with Respected Country
President Donald Trump said he plans to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss “a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY.”

The news conference in the Oval Office is scheduled for 10 a.m. Washington time, Trump said in a Truth Social post, though didn’t elaborate on which country he was referencing, nor the scope or details of any potential agreement.

Trump added the action will be “THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”

