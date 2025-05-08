Donald Trump to make ‘major trade deal’ announcement with some countries, says ‘the first of many’

President Donald Trump said he plans to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss “a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY.”
The news conference in the Oval Office is scheduled for 10 a.m. Washington time, Trump said in a Truth Social post, though didn’t elaborate on which country he was referencing, nor the scope or details of any potential agreement.
Trump added the action will be “THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”
