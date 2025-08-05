Trump to hike tariffs on India within 24 hours over Russian oil; says ‘not been a good trading partner, because…’

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC on Tuesday, 5 August, US President Donald Trump issued a barrage of economic and geopolitical warnings, including a threat to impose steep tariffs on India within next 24 hours over its continued oil imports from Russia.

Advertisement

Trump also lashed out at American banks, accused them of political discrimination, and hinted at new announcements on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Also Read | India defies Trump on Russian oil despite tariff threats

Tariffs on India in 24 hours over Russian oil imports Donald Trump declared that he may “substantially” raise tariffs on India within the next 24 hours, citing New Delhi’s ongoing energy ties with Moscow as a major sticking point.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 percent but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he told CNBC in a televised interview.

He accused India of maintaining unfair trade practices and warned that his administration would act swiftly unless there was a correction. The move, if implemented, is expected to further strain US-India trade relations, which have been under scrutiny since Trump’s first te

Advertisement

Trump: Lower oil prices could stop Putin Donald Trump also claimed that a further drop in global energy prices could force Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease military operations in Ukraine.

“If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people,” Trump said.

“If you get energy down another $10 a barrel, he's going to have no choice because his economy stinks.”

Trump’s remarks reflect a strategic view that economic pressure through falling oil revenues may be more effective than direct military engagement or sanctions.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market downplaying the Trump tariffs threat?

Tariffs on pharmaceuticals, chips next? Donald Trump said that US tariffs on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports would be announced “within the next week or so,” as the administration prepares to target key economic sectors in its effort to remake global trade.

Advertisement

“We’ll be putting a initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals, but in one year — one and a half years, maximum — it’s going to go to 150% and then it’s going to go to 250% because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.

The president has threatened debilitating tariffs on the drug industry in an effort to force manufacturing back into the US. Trump recently demanded major suppliers of medicines drastically cut costs or face additional, unspecified penalties.

Trump: Tariffs may go up to 250% in a year Trump said Tuesday that upcoming tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals could go as high as 250 percent -- after starting at a lower level -- adding he plans to unveil fresh duties on foreign semiconductors.

Advertisement

"We'll be putting (an) initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals, but in one year, one-and-a-half years, maximum, it's going to go to 150 percent and then it's going to go to 250 percent because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country," Trump said in an interview on CNBC.

Also Read | Trump tariff: Experts explain what Indian market investors are weighing in

Trump accuses banks of political discrimination In a surprising turn, Trump turned his focus to America’s banking sector, accusing major institutions of political bias.

“Bank of America, JP Morgan—they’ve discriminated against me,” Trump claimed.

“They discriminate against conservatives. Actually, they discriminate against Trump supporters more than conservatives in general.”

The explosive allegation is likely to resonate with his political base and may further fuel debates about corporate governance and political neutrality in the financial sector.

Advertisement

Also Read | Company advised by Trump sons revises document showing it wants govt incentives

‘Opportunity to pick up five seats in Texas’: Trump on redistricting Donald Trump also spoke about Republican prospects in Texas, pointing to redistricting as a chance for electoral gains.