Trump signs pact with Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia for critical minerals — Here's what is in the deals

US President Donald Trump signed trade and critical minerals deals with Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia to address rare earths limits imposed by China. From tariff commitments to labour rights and environmental protections  — here is what the agreements include.

Updated26 Oct 2025, 03:40 PM IST
President Donald Trump addresses a working session of the ASEAN Summit as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim watches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
President Donald Trump addresses a working session of the ASEAN Summit as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim watches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo )

US President Donald Trump on October 26 signed trade agreements with three Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia for critical minerals, in a bid to combat the rare earth limits announced by China, as per reports.

The announcement came during Donald Trump's visit to Kuala Lumpur for the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations-United States (ASEAN-US) summit.

US trade deals with Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia

According to a Reuters report, these reciprocal trade deals will “ work to address tariff and non-tariff barriers”.

As part of the agreements, the US will maintain a 19 per cent tariff on most exports from the three SE Asian countries, a joint statement released by the White House stated.

Thailand and Malaysia will also cooperate on diversification of critical minerals supply chains, to counter “rapid growth” from China in the sector, the report said. It added that China too has been in talks with Malaysia for rare earths processing and to build a refinery in the country.

US-Malaysia trade deal: What's on offer?

  • As per the joint statement, Malaysia has agreed to refrain from banning or imposing quotas on exports of critical minerals or rare earth elements to the US.
  • However, the statement did not include details on if this condition would be applied to raw or processed rare earths.
  • The agreement also allows “significant preferential market access” for agricultural imports and industrial goods, such as daily, poultry, chemicals, machinery, and passenger vehicles, from the US.
  • The report said that Malaysia, a majority Muslim country recognised as a global leader in halal certification, has also agreed to streamline requirements for US products such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Malaysia has an estimated 16.1 million tonnes of rare earth deposits, has banned companies from exporting raw rare earths to prevent the loss of resources as it looks to develop its downstream sector.

Meanwhile, Thailand would eliminate tariff barriers on approximately 99% of goods, covering a full range of U.S. industrial and food and agricultural products, both countries said.

Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia also pledged to protect labour rights and strengthen environmental protections in the deals.

The agreements were inked after Trump oversaw the signing of an enhanced ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, following deadly border clashes between the Southeast Asian neigbours earlier this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways
  • The trade agreements aim to diversify critical mineral supply chains away from China.
  • Malaysia's commitment not to impose quotas on exports is crucial for U.S. access to rare earths.
  • The deals also focus on labor rights and environmental protections.
 
 
ASEAN SummitDonald TrumpNews
