Donald Trump's India tariffs explained: Timeline, structure, impact, exemptions, and more— here are 8 key things to know

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent additional tariff on India, effectively bringing the total tariff to 50 per cent. The move is likely to “severely” impact domestic export sectors such as leather, chemicals, footwear, gems and jewellery, textiles and shrimp, PTI reported, citing industry experts.
The additional 25 per cent tariff comes as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, Donald Trump said. Notably, at present, only China, India and Turkey have been hit with such “punishment”, he added.
Effective 9 am on August 7, Indian goods exported to the US face a 25 per cent tariff in addition to the “remedial” 2.49 per cent anti-dumping duty and a 5.77 per cent countervailing duty.
The sectors expected to bear the brunt include textiles or clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.
In the last fiscal, FY25, India exported $2 billion worth of shrimp, $2.7 billion worth of organic chemicals, $1.2 billion worth of carpets, knitted and woven apparel ($2.7 billion each), made-ups ($3 billion), diamonds, gold and products ($10 billion), machinery and mechanical appliances ($7.7 billion), furniture, bedding, mattresses ($1.1 billion), and vehicle and parts ($2.6 billion).
According to Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry, this is a “severe setback” for Indian exports, with nearly 55 per cent of India's shipments to the US market directly affected.
“The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff effectively imposes a cost burden, placing our exporters at a 30–35 per cent competitive disadvantage compared to peers from countries with lesser reciprocal tariffs,” he said.
“Many export orders have already been put on hold as buyers reassess sourcing decisions in light of higher landed costs. For a large number of MSME-led sectors, absorbing this sudden cost escalation is simply not viable. Margins are already thin, and this additional blow could force exporters to lose long-standing clients,” Shah added.
No. The US has also imposed sector-specific tariffs on three categories — steel and aluminium (50 per cent); copper (50 per cent), and auto parts (25 per cent); which will be applied as “additional duties”, i.e. over and above existing levies, if any.
As per trade industry think tank GTRI, the 50 per cent tariffs will not be applicable on the exempted categories such as:
After the announcement of the new tariffs, India will attract the highest rate of 50 per cent among competitors, with the exception of Brazil, which has also drawn Donald Trump's ire for alleged “mistreatment” of his friend and former President Jair Bolsonaro.
India's competitors will be better placed in the US market with comparatively lower duties:
