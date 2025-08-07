Donald Trump's India tariffs explained: Timeline, structure, impact, exemptions, and more— here are 8 key things to know

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent additional tariff on India, effectively bringing the total tariff to 50 per cent. The move is likely to “severely” impact domestic export sectors such as leather, chemicals, footwear, gems and jewellery, textiles and shrimp, PTI reported, citing industry experts.

Advertisement

The additional 25 per cent tariff comes as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, Donald Trump said. Notably, at present, only China, India and Turkey have been hit with such “punishment”, he added.

When do US tariffs come into effect? The 25 per cent duty, announced on July 31, will come into force from August 7 (9:30 am IST).

The doubled tariff rate will come into effect from August 27. How will the effective tariffs work? Effective 9 am on August 7, Indian goods exported to the US face a 25 per cent tariff in addition to the “remedial” 2.49 per cent anti-dumping duty and a 5.77 per cent countervailing duty.

Advertisement

Thus, for example, Indian shrimp now exported to the US will face a 33.26 per cent levy (25 per cent plus 2.49 per cent plus 5.77 per cent).

Further, from August 27, domestic shrimp will attract a 58.26 per cent duty in the US (50 per cent, plus 2.49 per cent plus 5.77 per cent).

Which Indian sectors are likely to be badly hit by these tariffs? The sectors expected to bear the brunt include textiles or clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

For example, the Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) said that exports of organic chemicals to the US will attract an additional 54% duty.

Other big hit sectors, which will attract high duties, include carpets (52.9%),

Apparel, knitted (63.9%), apparel — woven (60.3%),

Textiles, made-ups (59%),

Diamonds, gold and products (52.1%),

Machinery and mechanical appliances (51.3%), and

Furniture, bedding, mattresses (52.3%).

Advertisement

Also Read | This is what Mukesh Ambani earned from Reliance Industries in FY25

How much worth of exports in these sectors does India send to US? In the last fiscal, FY25, India exported $2 billion worth of shrimp, $2.7 billion worth of organic chemicals, $1.2 billion worth of carpets, knitted and woven apparel ($2.7 billion each), made-ups ($3 billion), diamonds, gold and products ($10 billion), machinery and mechanical appliances ($7.7 billion), furniture, bedding, mattresses ($1.1 billion), and vehicle and parts ($2.6 billion).

Who will feel the pressure from US tariffs? According to Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry, this is a “severe setback” for Indian exports, with nearly 55 per cent of India's shipments to the US market directly affected.

“The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff effectively imposes a cost burden, placing our exporters at a 30–35 per cent competitive disadvantage compared to peers from countries with lesser reciprocal tariffs,” he said.

Advertisement

“Many export orders have already been put on hold as buyers reassess sourcing decisions in light of higher landed costs. For a large number of MSME-led sectors, absorbing this sudden cost escalation is simply not viable. Margins are already thin, and this additional blow could force exporters to lose long-standing clients,” Shah added.

Also Read | Your ITR will become invalid if you don't do THIS step within 30 days

Is 50 per cent a ‘blanket’ tariff payable? No. The US has also imposed sector-specific tariffs on three categories — steel and aluminium (50 per cent); copper (50 per cent), and auto parts (25 per cent); which will be applied as “additional duties”, i.e. over and above existing levies, if any.

Are any sectors or industries exempted from Trump's tariff barrage? As per trade industry think tank GTRI, the 50 per cent tariffs will not be applicable on the exempted categories such as:

Advertisement

Finished pharmaceutical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other key drug inputs;

Energy products such as crude oil, refined fuels, natural gas, coal, and electricity;

Critical minerals; and

A wide range of electronics and semiconductors, including computers, tablets, smartphones, solid-state drives, flat panel displays, and integrated circuits.

How have India's trade competitors been tariffed? After the announcement of the new tariffs, India will attract the highest rate of 50 per cent among competitors, with the exception of Brazil, which has also drawn Donald Trump's ire for alleged “mistreatment” of his friend and former President Jair Bolsonaro.

India's competitors will be better placed in the US market with comparatively lower duties:

Myanmar — 40 per cent,

Thailand and Cambodia — 36 per cent each,

Bangladesh — 35 per cent,

Indonesia — 32 per cent,

China and Sri Lanka — 30 per cent each,

Malaysia — 25 per cent, and

Philippines and Vietnam — 20 per cent each. (With inputs from PTI)