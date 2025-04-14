Donald Trump drops another Tariff bombshell : US President says ‘no exception announced’ and ‘no country off the hook’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that no country would be getting "off the hook" when it comes to tariffs, even though there’s a 90-day pause on some of them.

The shocking statement comes days after the United States published a guidance, saying smartphones, computers and other electronics were exempted from the ‘reciprocal tariffs’. In addition to the general reprieve for other countries, Trump on Friday issued exemptions for Chinese-made semiconductors and electronics, amid warnings that US consumers faced skyrocketing prices for products such as smartphones and laptops.

On Sunday, however, Trump asserted that there was ‘no Tariff exception’. He also played down any special treatment for Chinese tech products.

Read the full post here: NOBODY is getting "off the hook" for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst! There was no Tariff "exception" announced on Friday. These products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff "bucket."

The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it. We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People.

We also cannot let them continue to abuse us on Trade, like they have for decades, THOSE DAYS ARE OVER! The Golden Age of America, which includes the upcoming Tax and Regulation Cuts, a substantial amount of which was just approved by the House and Senate, will mean more and better paying Jobs, making products in our Nation, and treating other Countries, in particular China, the same way they have treated us.

The bottom line is that our Country will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

US-China tariff row Most nations will now face a baseline 10 percent tariff for the near-three-month period -- except China, which launched a tit-for-tat escalation. The exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 percent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 percent band on US imports.

Trump's administration has said it intends to negotiate trade deals, including with China, but it is not clear what terms the president would be willing to accept.

Earlier, Beijing's Commerce Ministry had said Friday's move only "represents a small step" and insisted that the Trump administration should "completely cancel" the whole tariff strategy. Meanwhile, the White House says Trump remains optimistic about securing a deal with China, although US officials have made it clear they expect Beijing to reach out first.