Trade relations between the US and India are in focus after US President Donald Trump plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. He specifically mentioned India, raising concerns about levying tariffs on Indian goods.

The US is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade soaring to $129.2 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, India, the world’s most populous nation, ranks 10th on the list of US trading partners.

Here's a look at some of the goods that may get impacted due to reciprocal tariffs.

What does the US get from India? In FY24, India exported 7,346 commodities to the US. Exports in the US increased from US$ 77.5 billion in FY24.

From April to May 2024, India exported several major items to the US. Engineering goods worth $3.07 billion had the highest share of total US exports, followed by electronic goods ($2.11 billion), gems and jewellery ($1.83 billion), drugs and pharmaceuticals ($1.68 billion), and RMG cotton, including accessories ($862 million), according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a unit of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Goods exported from India to US Amount ($) Engineering goods $3.07 billion Electronic goods $ 2.11 billion Gems and Jewellery $ 1.83 billion Drugs and Pharmaceuticals $ 1.68 billion RMG cotton including accessories $ 862 million

(Source: IBEF)

What India gets from the US In FY24, the US exported 5,749 commodities to India, and imports from the US to India rose to US$40.7 billion in FY24.

Mineral fuels and oils constituted a major portion of goods purchased from the US worth $12.9 billion in FY24, followed by pearls, precious and semi-precious stones ($5.16 billion), nuclear reactor boilers and machinery ($3.75 billion), electrical machinery, etc. ($2.38 billion), according to IBEF.

Goods exported from US to India Amount ($) Mineral fuels and oils $ 12.9 billion Pearls, precious, and semi-precious stones $ 5.16 billion Nuclear reactors boilers and machinery $ 3.75 billion Electrical machinery $ 2.38 billion

(Source: IBEF)

US vs India tariff rates: What 15% tariff could mean for India As of 2022, India imposed a 15.30 per cent tariff on goods imported from the US, according to SBI Research data. Meanwhile, the US levies a 3.83 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, raising the possibility of reciprocal tariffs.

If Donald Trump plans to impose a reciprocal tariff of nearly 15 per cent on Indian exports, which would be almost three times more than the current rate, there is a chance of a fall in Indian exports, according to the SBI Research report.

According to estimates, a 1 per cent rise in tariffs may lead to an almost 0.5 per cent decline in exports. This will impact exchange rate movements as well.

After accounting for the exchange rate movement, if the US raises tariffs to 15 per cent, Indian exports may fall by 3 per cent, as per the report. The impact on various sectors may differ.

Widening trade surplus In FY24, the US became India's largest trading partner, with Indian exports worth $77.5 billion. India ranked 10th for US exports, at $40.7 billion. Exports contributed 21.9 per cent to India's GDP in 2023.