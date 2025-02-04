US President Donald Trump has taken executive action to impose or threaten new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China. Here are things to know about Trump’s actions, the counters from US trading partners and what it means for American consumers:

1) Trump’s initial tariff plans President Trump declared an economic emergency in response to ongoing trade imbalances and concerns over U.S. manufacturing, proposing tariffs that would substantially impact key U.S. trading partners. This included a 10% tariff on all imports from China and a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, both critical partners in the US economy. Additionally, energy products from Canada—such as oil, natural gas, and electricity—were slated for a 10% tax.

2) The moves involve the three largest U.S. trading partners These three countries—China, Canada, and Mexico—represent the largest trading relationships for the U.S., making the potential tariffs particularly impactful.

3)Deal to delay tariffs After negotiations with Mexico and Canada, Trump agreed to delay the tariffs for 30 days to avoid a trade war. This pause was contingent on both countries agreeing to specific measures, including enhanced border security and efforts to combat drug trafficking, such as Mexico’s commitment to deploy 10,000 national guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border. This decision was a significant step back from the original tariff threat and helped ease immediate tensions.

4) Potential impact of proposed tariffs The proposed tariffs would have wide-reaching effects across the U.S. market, targeting various products. Canadian exports such as oil and lumber would face higher costs, while Chinese goods like plastics, textiles, and computer chips would become more expensive. For Mexico, the tariffs could increase prices on everyday items like produce, clothing, liquor, and auto parts, potentially leading to higher costs for U.S. consumers. The lack of exceptions for U.S. importers under Trump’s original order was a concern for businesses that rely on affordable goods from abroad.

5) Canada's response Canada responded swiftly, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing retaliatory measures, including 25% tariffs on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports. Additionally, Canadian leaders encouraged consumers to buy Canadian-made products and, in some cases, provinces announced plans to remove U.S. alcohol from government stores. This response showed Canada's willingness to stand firm in the face of U.S. trade policies, potentially worsening the relationship between the two nations.

6) China’s counteraction Not far behind, China also reacted to Trump’s tariff threats by imposing its own counter-tariffs on U.S. exports. This included a 15% tariff on coal and natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars. In addition to the tariff measures, China announced it would take the U.S. to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over what it deemed "wrongful practices." This escalation illustrated the growing global tensions resulting from Trump's aggressive trade policies.

7) Temporary relief Although the 30-day delay in tariff implementation provided temporary relief, it was unclear whether a long-term resolution would emerge. The uncertainty surrounding the trade situationand the potential for further tariffs caused volatility in global markets. Business leaders and investors were left facing the unpredictability of how long this pause would last and the long-term consequences of these trade actionsfor the international economy.

8) Impact on consumers While tariffs typically affect companies directly, the cost is often passed on to consumers through higher prices. Economic analysts predicted that the tariffs would increase inflation, adding an extra burden to U.S. households. Studies suggested that the average American family could lose anywhere between $1,000 to $1,200 in purchasing power annually due to the tariffs. Additionally, energy prices—especially gasoline in the Midwest, where Canadian crude oil is refined—were expected to rise, further squeezing household budgets.

9)Unpredictability and business concerns One of the main concerns of the business community was the uncertainty created by the threat of tariffs. While business leaders typically support lower taxes and reduced government regulation, their top priority is predictability. The looming threat of new tariffs and potential retaliation from trading partners disrupted supply chains and made planning more difficult for companies. The effects were felt on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, where businesses prepared for potential instability and higher costs.

10)Trump’s promise during the presidential campaign During his presidential campaign, Trump promised sweeping economic changes, including lowering grocery prices and utility bills, and tackling inflation. However, he backed off these earlier promises with the announcement of tariffs, acknowledging that there could be some pain for consumers. Despite this, he framed the tariffs as a necessary part of making America "great again," with the understanding that any short-term discomfort would ultimately benefit the U.S. economy in the long run. Trump’s shifting rhetoric from promising immediate economic relief to accepting some economic pain for the country underscored the complexities of the trade policies he was implementing.