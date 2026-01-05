Donald Trump's Venezuela bombing may make US an energy powerhouse, just like Jensen Huang wants

Donald Trump is targeting control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves after the US military bombed the oil-rich country and took into custody its President Nicolas Maduro. And that may serve more US interests than projected. Months before the development, Jensen Huang, CEO of Silicon Valley-based Nvidia, had touted for a need for more energy to make artificial intelligence grow.

In an October 2025 interview with CNBC, Huang highlighted the need for more energy and chips to lead an AI advancement.

“AI is several things. AI is energy, AI is chips, the models, and the applications. So you could see Nvidia and you could look at me working across that entire stack of ecosystems around the world,” the Nvidia CEO said in the interview.

“We need more energy, we need more chips, we need better models and more models, and we need a lot more applications,” he added.

Months later, Donald Trump bombed Venezuela, a country that can potentially make US an unbeatable leader in terms of energy — something Jensen Huang said was needed.

Jensen Huang ‘happy’ with Trump's energy move During the interview, Jensen Huang also expressed his happiness over the fact that Donald Trump was leaning towards the “pro-energy” stance.

The Nvidia CEO said he was “so happy that President Trump leaned into … pro energy growth, so that an entire industry above it could grow”.

“If you could just imagine, without President Trump’s pro energy policy, that entire layer above … energy would have been constrained,” he added.

Huang also compared US' strengths with those of China, a country that increasingly ramped up its bond with Venezuela before Maduro's arrest.

“China is well ahead of … [the US] on energy” but said the US is “way ahead on chips”, Huang said.

How does Venezuela bombing help Jensen Huang? The US bombing in Venezuela may come as a blessing in disguise for Jensen Huang's Nvidia and other US-based AI companies including OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle.

Also Read | How many countries has Trump administration bombed in second term?

Trump has already stated that the US will assert control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said on Sunday that the US will not control Venezuela's day-to-day affairs but just concentrate on its oil sector.