Don’t chase stock market trends for short-term gains: Nilesh Shah
Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah tells Mint that the nominal GDP on CPI will be in low double digits for FY24 and FY25, supporting low double-digit earnings growth
Mumbai: Large-caps today present better risk-adjusted return opportunities compared to mid- and small-caps over the next 12-18 months. According to Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, banks with strong deposit franchises are poised to outperform, along with automobiles, realty and cement. He also highlighted investor concerns over the regulatory actions in the NBFC space, and the strong possibility of investors shifting to better-governed financial institutions, including banks. Edited excerpts: