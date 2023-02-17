Don’t count on China to save the world economy

The IMF predicts China will account for around a third of global growth this year, compared with just 10% for the U.S. and Europe combined. That would take China back to the kind of share it had in the five years before the pandemic, IMF data show. In 2022, when the U.S. grew at 2.1%, China’s economy expanded 3%, its second-worst performance since the death of Mao Zedong in 1976. China’s share of global growth sank to 16%.