Don’t dismiss inflation fears just because they were wrong last time

One reason is that, since prices slipped when the Covid-19 crisis struck in the spring of last year, the year-over-year comparisons are a bit magnified. Versus May of 2019, both overall and core prices have risen 2.2% annually. Another is that supply-chain bottlenecks are pushing some prices higher in ways that are unlikely to persist. Friday’s data showed that used-car prices were up by 38% in May from a year earlier, for example, while car-rental prices were up 115%. It is more than a stretch to think those prices will keep soaring like that over the next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}