Don’t get too comfortable with a good job market
The economy kept adding jobs last month, but history shows that things can go south in a hurry.
The U.S. job market has been remarkably strong. That doesn’t mean Federal Reserve policy makers can be complacent about its ability to stay that way.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 336,000 jobs in September from the previous month—better than August’s upwardly revised gain of 227,000 and the biggest increase since January. The unemployment rate stayed at a low 3.8%. Average hourly earnings were up 4.2% from a year earlier. That was the slimmest gain since June 2021 but, with economists forecasting consumer prices were up 3.6% on the year in September, wages also look to have easily outpaced inflation.
The Labor Department on Friday reported that the U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 336,000 jobs in September from the previous month—better than August’s upwardly revised gain of 227,000 and the biggest increase since January. The unemployment rate stayed at a low 3.8%. Average hourly earnings were up 4.2% from a year earlier. That was the slimmest gain since June 2021 but, with economists forecasting consumer prices were up 3.6% on the year in September, wages also look to have easily outpaced inflation.
So, good news for American workers. Not so much for bond investors fretting about the Fed, though. Futures markets still imply that the central bank will probably keep policy on hold for the remainder of the year, but the chances of one last, quarter-point hike went up following Friday’s report.
The bigger issue is that even if inflation continues to cool, a strong job market will give the Fed less reason to cut rates next year. This high-for-longer scenario naturally makes for higher long-term interest rates. Treasurys fell Friday, pushing yields higher.
The job gains seem primed to keep coming. Layoff activity has been muted, with weekly jobless claims—historically an early-warning signal for trouble in the labor market—remaining quite low. Job openings and the frequency at which people have been quitting their jobs have both declined over the past year, but still point to an environment where many employers are struggling to fill jobs, and competing for workers as a result.
Moreover, even though there are now 4.5 million more jobs in the U.S. than before the pandemic hit, some businesses still appear short-staffed. The healthcare sector, notably, added 40,900 jobs last month, but relative to the trend that was in place from 2015 to 2019, it still has about 660,000 fewer jobs than one would expect.
Still, the economy is facing significant headwinds in the fourth quarter, not least of which is the sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.78% on Friday, putting it near its highest level, reached on Tuesday, since August 2007. The average 30-year mortgage rate among lenders surveyed by Freddie Mac over the week ended Wednesday was 7.5%. The last time mortgage rates were that high was December 2000.
The labor market has also historically been a lagging economic indicator that can go from good to bad in a short time. Through the end of 2007, for example, the U.S. was adding jobs, but starting in early 2008 job losses started to mount. Worse, those losses were understated: When Fed policy makers met in August 2008, just before the financial crisis really took hold, the Labor Department had reported the economy shed 463,000 jobs over the previous seven months. With revisions, the data now show 906,000 jobs were lost.
The fact that a hot labor market can go cold hardly counts as a reason for the Fed to cut rates. But with the central bank looking as if it is finally winning its war against inflation, it needs to be careful not to make America’s jobs engine start sputtering.
