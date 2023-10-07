Don’t get too comfortable with a good job market

The labor market has also historically been a lagging economic indicator that can go from good to bad in a short time. Through the end of 2007, for example, the U.S. was adding jobs, but starting in early 2008 job losses started to mount. Worse, those losses were understated: When Fed policy makers met in August 2008, just before the financial crisis really took hold, the Labor Department had reported the economy shed 463,000 jobs over the previous seven months. With revisions, the data now show 906,000 jobs were lost.