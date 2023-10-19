Don’t rule out a financial crisis in China
The Wall Street Journal
19 Oct 2023
SummaryExtensive fiscal and financial imbalances have taken China, its leadership and the world into uncharted territory.
The world’s second largest economy has a deflating property bubble, local governments struggling to pay their debts and a banking system heavily exposed to both.
