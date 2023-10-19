Don’t rule out a financial crisis in China

Chinese banks, relative to their global peers, aren’t that well capitalized to start with. And a recession would deplete that capital significantly, as stress tests the IMF conducted on banks around the world illustrate. For China, the IMF simulated an adverse scenario in which growth averages 1% instead of 5% for three years and property values decline. The result: Chinese banks’ capital ratios would plummet from 11% last year to 7.1% in 2025, the worst of any region under the stress tests.