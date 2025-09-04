‘Double dose of support and growth’: PM Modi hails GST reform, says quality of life of Indian citizens will improve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday hailed the GST reforms introduced by the council, calling it a “double dose of support and growth.” Lauding the changes as “next generation reforms” PM Modi added that the changes have been done to 'support India's progress in 21st century.'
Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.
With the GST reforms coming into effect from September 22, life saving drugs and medicines will attract nil GST rate from 12%, while GST on 3 lifesaving medicines used for cancer and severe chronic diseases has been reduced from 5% to nil.
Besides the drugs, crayons, pencils, notebooks and other stationery items will also be exempt from GST charges after the reforms come into effect from September 22.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.