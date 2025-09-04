‘Double dose of support and growth’: PM Modi hails GST reform, says quality of life of Indian citizens will improve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday hailed the GST reforms introduced by the council, calling it a “double dose of support and growth.” Lauding the changes as “next generation reforms” PM Modi added that the changes have been done to 'support India's progress in 21st century.'

Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council on Wednesday approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

What PM Modi said – Key Points Quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will get a new booster dose post-GST reforms.

Five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through GST reforms

Better ease of doing business will give a boost to investments and employment.

Previous Congress governments levied high taxes on kitchen items, items related to farming and agriculture, or even medicines.

Another benefit for the youth is going to be in the fitness sector. Tax has been reduced on services like gym, salon, yoga, which means our youth will be fit as well as hit.

GST reforms – What gets cheaper? From healthcare to education to daily consumption items, the GST council doled out a major gift to Indian consumers ahead of the festive season.

Most items of daily consumption, including hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, kitchenware, and other household articles, will be cheaper after the new rates come into effect, as the GST rates on these will come down from 18% or 12% to 5%.

GST rates on packaged namkeens, bhujia, sauces, pasta, instant noodles, chocolates, coffee, preserved meat, cornflakes, butter, ghee, among others will also get cheaper as GST rates on these items have been reduced to 5% from the earlier 12% or 18%. Which items have no GST? With the GST reforms coming into effect from September 22, life saving drugs and medicines will attract nil GST rate from 12%, while GST on 3 lifesaving medicines used for cancer and severe chronic diseases has been reduced from 5% to nil.

Besides the drugs, crayons, pencils, notebooks and other stationery items will also be exempt from GST charges after the reforms come into effect from September 22.