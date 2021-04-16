Double-digit growth in doubt as curbs hit economic activity

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, said there may be some loss of demand in the first half of FY22, especially in the contact-intensive sectors, and some shifting of demand from the first half to the second half of FY22. “We now expect Indian GDP to grow 10-10.5% in FY22 from 10-11% earlier. The key downside risks to our forecast is a continuation of this wave of infections and an extension of the restrictions imposed so far," she added.