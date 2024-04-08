Doubts creep in about a Fed rate cut this year
SummaryTraders started the year predicting as many as seven rate cuts. Now, many are betting on one or two—or none.
After the latest blockbuster jobs report Friday showed continuing strength in the economy, more traders are betting the Fed may cut the benchmark federal-funds rate just once or twice this year, fewer than officials’ last median forecast of three quarter-point cuts. And a handful are even starting to wager that the central bank will leave rates where they are.