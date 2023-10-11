Downsizing Your Home Isn’t the Money Move It Used to Be

Downsizing from a big house to a smaller dwelling is a rite of passage for retirees hoping to simplify their lives and shore up their nest eggs. But it might no longer result in savings in today’s housing market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading to a smaller home has never been just about spending less money. People move to smaller homes to make their lives easier, to be closer to family members or to eliminate maintenance tasks as they age. But with mortgage rates pushing 8%, a meager supply of smaller homes for sale and steep prices for the few that are on the market, the math doesn’t work in many retirees’ favor.

The number of homes for sale that measure 750 to 1,750 square feet—the range downsizers tend to prefer—dropped 41% since 2019, and prices for these homes are 50% higher than they were before Covid, said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com are both owned by News Corp.

Downsizing is costliest for those who still have mortgages on their current homes, and are locked into low rates. For them, a smaller home might translate into bigger monthly home payments, further stretching the budget of people on a fixed income.

"It's far more costly to downsize today than it was in 2019 before Covid," said Rick Sharga, founder and chief executive of CJ Patrick Co., a real estate consulting firm.

Why homeowners downsize

Despite the lack of options, just over a quarter of home sellers traded down for a smaller place, according to a 2023 report from the National Association of Realtors. That share hasn’t changed much in recent years. Those who downsized the most were homeowners ages 77 to 97, who scaled back by around 220 square feet.

The top reasons older Americans give for downsizing are wanting to be close to friends and family, having less house to manage and becoming empty-nesters, said Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist at the National Association of Realtors.

Stephanie and Allen Frew say they aren't downsizing for the money. The couple are selling their roughly 2,500-square-foot Gardendale, Ala., home and looking to relocate to Atlanta, where their children and granddaughter live.

The Frews hope to get about $740,000 for their current home, which has a chef’s kitchen and a three-car attached garage. They expect to have to pay at least $600,000 in Atlanta, not including homeowner’s association fees, for a place that will likely be half the size. If they don’t net as much from their home sale, they might take out a mortgage for their next home.

“It will all be worth it to be closer to our grandbaby," Stephanie said.

Staying put

There are advantages to keeping a larger home beyond just the comfort of a familiar neighborhood and having enough space to host the children and grandchildren.

Home equity grew significantly over the past few years, so those who have lived in the same place for decades could face higher capital-gains taxes if they sell, Sharga at CJ Patrick said. A couple can typically exclude the first $500,000 in profit on the sale of a primary home, but beyond that, they will owe capital-gains taxes when they sell.

Retirees should think about whether it makes sense to risk moving from a place where they feel happy and comfortable, said Drew Cook, a financial planner in Charlotte, N.C. This is especially true if they can tap assets that may have no strong emotional attachment, such as a 401(k), to keep their current homes, he said.

“Electing to downsize is a more involved decision than just the finances," said Cook.

Some might be content with the trade-off of spending less in retirement to continue living where they are. People who choose to age in place aren’t immune to rising home insurance and maintenance costs, which have generally jumped.

When downsizing is worth it

Retirees who downsize often do it to live somewhere warmer or more convenient, or because they want certain amenities. Those who can offer a well-priced, well-maintained home might stand to profit, said Jones at Realtor.com.

Buyers who can pay for their next home in cash are in a better position, although high home prices and rising home-insurance premiums remain factors, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, a real-estate company.

Leslie Speed sold her 2,500-square-foot home in Melville, N.Y., for about $650,000 this spring and bought a 1,100-square-foot condo for $535,000 in a 55-plus community in the same town. She enjoys her complex's two pools, a hot tub and new friendships with neighbors.

The condo’s price carried a bit of sticker shock, especially since the unit is much smaller than her former house, she said. But Speed is happy she no longer has to worry about gardening or snow removal.

“I’m having so much fun!" she said.

Write to Veronica Dagher at Veronica.Dagher@wsj.com

