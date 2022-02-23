BENGALURU : Industrial investment proposals touched a 10-year high in 2021 in value terms even as the number of proposals was up only marginally from the record low levels of 2020, government data showed, indicating an uneven revival of investment sentiment after the pandemic.

The number of actual investments was at a four-year low, according to data compiled by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). This was a result of low capacity utilization in the economy because of muted demand, according to economists, who expect private investment to pick up only by the end of this calendar year.

A meagre 1,489 investment proposals were filed in the industrial sector in 2021, which is only 4% higher than the record low of 1,432 proposals in 2020 when economic activity had come to a standstill during the prolonged lockdown in the June quarter.

Proposed investments in value terms in 2021 at ₹7.71 trillion are at a 10-year high, indicating a high average value per the proposal, according to the DPIIT data. Proposed investments usually translate into actual investments with a lag of six months to three years. Thus, the investment may take some time to reflect in key economic data.

The number of projects being implemented during 2021 declined by 4.2% to 812 from the 848 implemented in 2020. The value of projects implemented was, however, up by 48% on a year-on-year basis at ₹3.47 trillion.

Capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector recovered to 68% in the second quarter of FY22 from 60% in the first quarter, as the economy recovered from the second covid-19 wave, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

“We expect capacity utilization to improve to 72% in Q2 despite a third covid-19 wave. However, that is not enough to trigger a pickup in the private capital expenditure cycle. A threshold of 75% is required for a broad-based pickup in private sector investment," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings. The 75% level could be breached by the end of this calendar year, Nayar said. “We are seeing sector-specific announcements in the production linked incentive (PLI) sector space, which will help in the revival," Nayar said.

Capacity utilization captures the gap between actual output and capacity output. This refers to a situation when companies are unable to run their plant at full installed capacity because of poor demand conditions.

India’s gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 9.2% in 2021-22 from a 6.6% contraction in 2020-21, according to the second advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

Proposed investments or investment intentions are based on the Industrial Entrepreneurs’ Memorandum (IEM) filed by investors and industrial licences and letters of intent issued by DPIIT.

An IEM is an application for the acknowledgement of a unit outside the purview of the licensing provisions. It has to be filed for an industrial undertaking, substantial expansion of the undertaking, manufacture a new article, or carrying on the business of existing small-scale units after graduating into a large-scale sector. Part A of IEMs filed with DPIIT for investment proposals is an indicator of business sentiment in the economy and an early projector of economic trajectory as these intentions translate into actual investments with a time lag. IEM Part B is filed at the time of starting commercial production for the proposal of investment made in Part A under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act.

