DPIIT data points to uneven industrial recovery in 2021

An IEM is an application for the acknowledgement of a unit outside the purview of the licensing provisions. It has to be filed for an industrial undertaking, substantial expansion of the undertaking, manufacture a new article, or carrying on the business of existing small-scale units after graduating into a large-scale sector. Part A of IEMs filed with DPIIT for investment proposals is an indicator of business sentiment in the economy and an early projector of economic trajectory as these intentions translate into actual investments with a time lag. IEM Part B is filed at the time of starting commercial production for the proposal of investment made in Part A under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act.