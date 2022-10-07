DPIIT invites suggestions to improve ease of doing business and ease of life

Areas such as getting permissions, approvals, renewal of certificates, licenses, decriminalization of minor offences, filings/returns, and inspections/audits can be seen to further improve ease of doing business and ease of living.
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is inviting suggestions from businesses and citizens on issues in starting and running a business to improve the ease of doing business and ease of living, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.
“Any minor violation under different provisions/sections can be suggested for decriminalization. The aim is to make ‘New India’ a preferred investment destination across the globe and ensure hassle-free service delivery to the ultimate beneficiary," the ministry added.
The suggestion campaign is live on the Innovate platform of MyGov till October 15, 2022.
“Government of India is committed to improve ease of doing business and ease of living across the country. A multitude of reforms have been implemented over the last few years to improve the government’s interface with businesses and citizens," the ministry said.