DPIIT ropes in NCAER to prepare framework for assessing logistics costs

  • The ministry of commerce and industry also said that the think tank would do an assessment of differentials in logistics costs across routes, modes, products, types of cargo, and service operations

Dhirendra Kumar
First Published5 Jul 2024, 09:32 PM IST
The Centre aim to cut logistics costs that ranged from 7.8%-8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22.

 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has turned to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), a think tank, to help assess logistics costs for 2023-24.

The Centre aim to cut logistics costs that ranged from 7.8%-8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22, as per an official statement released by commerce ministry on Friday.

As per the agreement, the NCAER will conduct a comprehensive study for the assessment of logistics costs and submit its report within a year. The study will also suggest wayds to reduce the cost.

In the statement, the ministry of commerce and industry also said that the think tank would do an assessment of differentials in logistics costs across routes, modes, products, types of cargo, and service operations, besides identifying major determinants along with influence on the logistics in different sectors.

The logistics cos of the country needs to be regularly assessed and monitored as the data benefits both the industry and policymakers, it said.

The assessment of logistics costs involves using data on trade flows, product types, industry trends and origin data pairs.

According to a CII-Arthur D Little report on India’s supply chain, logistics costs in the Indian supply chain amount to almost $400 billion, or 14% of GDP.

"When compared to global peers, logistics costs are 8-10% of GDP in the US and Europe, and 9% in China. The global average is around 8% of GDP, highlighting a competitiveness gap of $180 billion for India," the report said.

India ranked 44th in the World Bank's 2018 Logistics Performance Index, significantly trailing the US at 14th and China at 26th. Similarly, other South Asian nations, including Thailand and Vietnam, also face high logistics costs.

The logistics costs in these countries account for 14% and 16-17% of their GDP, respectively. However, they perform slightly better than India on the Logistics Performance Index, with Thailand ranking 32nd and Vietnam 39th, it said.

The National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched by the Centre in September 2022, with a key objective of lowering the logistics cost as a percentage of GDP. In line with this goal, the DPIIT had previously released a report titled "Logistics Cost in India: Assessment and Long-term Framework" in December 2023.

The report, prepared by the NCAER, included a baseline estimate of aggregated logistics costs and laid out a framework for long-term logistics cost calculation.

According to that report, the logistics cost in India ranged from 7.8-8.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22.

