‘Drinking water availability can result in a 2-3% jump in GDP’

They haven’t built the dam yet. For almost 10 years, they were denying and refuting that they were doing any work, and they don’t have any plans for the diversion of water or creating infrastructure on Brahmaputra. But last year, Powerchina (Resources Ltd) had announced that they are planning to tap the hydel power potential in the Brahmaputra (known in China as Yarlung Tsangpo). This year, while announcing the five-year plan, the Chinese government has declared that it is initiating the construction of run-of-the-river projects and hydroelectricity projects on the Great Bend, right above Indian territory, where the Brahmaputra takes a U-turn, to tap the potential of almost what they are expecting is 60GW. It’s a huge thing. So, it’s a point of worry for us also.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}