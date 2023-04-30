Drug control team busts illegal sale of cough syrups, 15 firms booked

To prevent the misuse of habit-forming drugs as narcotics and intoxicants, the Delhi’s Drugs Control Department raided multiple chemist shops involved in illegal sale and purchase of drugs such as Codine containing cough syrup and preparations containing Tramadol etc.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of Danish Ashraf, Special Secretary (Health) and K R Chawla, Deputy Drugs Controller at the selected chemist shops identified in the areas of Nandnagri, Sundarnagri, Seelampur, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri and Nihal Vihar that have been raided by the various teams of drugs inspectors on 27 and 28 April respectively.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 prohibits the manufacture, production, trade, use, etc. of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“A total number of approx. 25 shops have been raided, keeping in view the zero tolerance to be observed against such type of violators. FIR has been lodged in Police Station Begumpur under NDPS Act against the violator. Major contraventions have been observed in 3 cases. In addition, 15 other firms have also been booked for dealing in habit forming drugs. In all cases, show cause notices are being issued. The department intends to take stern action against the violators in consonance with law," said the Delhi government official aware of the matter.

“Besides this, a joint raid with the Narcotic Squad of Delhi Police has also been carried out in Karala Area. The team recovered stocks of Buprenorphine tablets and other similar habit-forming drugs," said the official.

According to a report jointly published by the ministry of social justice & empowerment and National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS in 2019 ---there are approximately 77 lakh people with opioid use disorders in the country, out of which, 25 lakh people use pharmaceutical opioids in any form.

In the recent past also, the Delhi drug control department has taken stern action against 60 erring firms out of which department has already cancelled licences of 14 firms and suspended licenses of 33 firms. The proceedings against the rest of the firms are under progress.