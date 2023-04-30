Drug control team busts illegal sale of cough syrups, 15 firms booked

Drug control team busts illegal sale of cough syrups, 15 firms booked2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 prohibits the manufacture, production, trade, use, etc. of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
To prevent the misuse of habit-forming drugs as narcotics and intoxicants, the Delhi’s Drugs Control Department raided multiple chemist shops involved in illegal sale and purchase of drugs such as Codine containing cough syrup and preparations containing Tramadol etc.
