Drug control team busts illegal sale of cough syrups, 15 firms booked

“A total number of approx. 25 shops have been raided, keeping in view the zero tolerance to be observed against such type of violators. FIR has been lodged in Police Station Begumpur under NDPS Act against the violator. Major contraventions have been observed in 3 cases. In addition, 15 other firms have also been booked for dealing in habit forming drugs. In all cases, show cause notices are being issued. The department intends to take stern action against the violators in consonance with law," said the Delhi government official aware of the matter.