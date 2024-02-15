Drug Shortages Trigger FTC Probe
SummaryThe agency is questioning whether hospital purchasing groups and drug distributors have played any role in shortages of chemotherapies and other drugs.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching a probe into recent shortages of chemotherapies and other drugs, examining the role played by companies that help buy and distribute the bulk of medicines sold to U.S. hospitals.
