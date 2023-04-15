Sugar stocks are back in the spotlight, buoyed by international prices rallying to around 11-year highs, as well as increasing domestic retail sugar prices. This has lifted shares of sugar producers such as Balrampur Chini Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugar and Triveni Engineering and Industries by as much as 16% since the lows seen in March.

Domestic sugar production estimates are likely to be revised downwards, leading to an increase in retail prices of the sweetener. The Indian Sugar Mills Association (Isma) had in October estimated domestic sugar output, after diversion for ethanol production, during the sugar season 2022-23 (SS 23) at 36.5 million tonnes. The sugar season starts on 1 October and ends 30 September. However, these estimates were revised downwards to 34 mt by January-end.

View Full Image Sugar stocks data.

Meanwhile, by March-end, key sugar producing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka saw much lower production. Isma data for sugar production as of 31 March showed that production in Maharashtra, post diversion for ethanol production, fell to 10.4 mt during the first six months of SS23, from 11.88 mt in March-end 2022. Production in Karnataka also fell to 5.52 mt from 5.72 mt during the same period.

Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally see the crushing season by April-end or May, have seen the crushing season end earlier this year. Isma data showed only 18 mills were functional in Maharashtra by March-end, a sharp decline from 167 mills in March 2022. Similarly, Karnataka saw only four functional mills compared to 21 during the same period.

Sonjoy Mohanty, director general, Isma said the industry body will wait for sugar production data by this month-end and will review sugar production estimates for SS23 only thereafter. However, as per analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, sugar output estimates for the current season (SS23) is set to see a sharp cut from 35.5 mt earlier to about 33 mt due to lower yields and recovery rates across states, particularly Maharashtra and Karnataka, which faced unseasonal rains.

Given domestic consumption of 27.5mt and exports of 6 mt, analysts estimate the closing inventory to remain stable at around 6.5 mt at the end of SS23. Isma’s Mohonty also feels that the sugar supply situation is comfortable.

However, sugar prices may remain firm with upward bias considering the tightened demand-supply gap. Adding to this are concerns on the impact of El Niño as well as higher international sugar prices.

Domestic prices that have risen 7-8% in the past 10 days are expected to inch up another 5-7% over the next 4-6 months, said JMFL analysts.

Analysts at Centrum Institutional Research too said that, “We expect sugar prices to remain firm due to the anticipated increase in demand during the summer season, which could witness further boost if the El Niño phenomenon occurs, coupled with lower stock balances across distribution channels."

The JMFL analysts pointed out that the government’s direct/indirect controls on the sugar sector (release mechanism; regulated exports; ethanol blending policy/pricing) may limit any significant rise in prices. Nevertheless, the current year’s tightness and talk of next year’s crop will keep the sector in focus, they added.

International sugar prices may also remain firm. The 6 mt export quota allowed by the government is likely to be exhausted by this month-end, Mohanty said.

However, looking at the tight demand-supply dynamics in the country, more exports may not be allowed by the government. In the absence of any surplus sugar export quota, international sugar prices are moving up, said analysts. SS22 had seen about 11mt sugar exports, while SS23 may not see more than 6mt, said analysts.

S. Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities said, “With global raw sugar prices surging to 11-year highs, the outlook for large integrated sugar mills in India with large capacities for sugar and ethanol is getting brighter this quarter as we approach the peak summer season."

The strong demand for the soft commodity this quarter coupled with diversion to ethanol manufacturing is seen brightening the prospects for such fully integrated sugar complexes in India, Ranganathan said.

On the rise in sugar prices, Mohanty said some upward movement is healthy for the financial health of sugar producers.

He said the minimum support price for sugar at ₹31/kg is significantly lower than in many other countries.